Join the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and two British superstars – conductor Alpesh Chauhan and piano soloist Benjamin Grosvenor – for an exciting evening of music.

The exuberant suite to Thomas Ades' sensational 1995 opera, Powder Her Face, is the composer's version of 1930s popular music, with a large helping of tango. After Grosvenor performs Grieg's timeless Piano Concerto, William Walton's breathless, loud, and exhilarating First Symphony will conclude this cracker of a programme. More info here.

