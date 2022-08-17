Britney Spears is reportedly lining up a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / AP

Britney Spears is said to be lining up a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The pop star, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, has been very vocal with fans on how it affected her life, and now it seems she is ready to take her story to television.

Winfrey, who famously secured a television interview with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex last year, is said to have reached out to the 40-year-old singer with an "open offer" for a similar chat.

A source told OK! magazine: "Britney wants the world to know her truth.

"She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin. The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up.

"Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more forthright.

"Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, with an open offer."

The news comes after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, claimed earlier this month that she has not seen her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who she shares with him, for "months" because they have "decided" not to see her and opted against going to her and husband Sam Asghari's wedding in June.

He said: "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline - who is now married to volleyball player Victoria Prince - was granted sole custody of his sons after the Baby One More Time hitmaker filed for divorce in 2006.

He has told how he's "felt uncomfortable" with some of his ex-wife's decisions in recent months, but has reassured his sons that they can "discuss anything" with him.

It comes after Oprah Winfrey sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / AP

Federline said: "There were a lot of things going on that I didn't feel comfortable with. They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time I can tell that sometimes it hurts to be in that position. So I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything.

"The boys - all my kids - know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything. They're teenagers right now. You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things that teenagers go through.

"I want my kids to make all the mistakes they possibly can in my house, because [that way], I can protect them."

The Toxic singer was placed under a conservatorship governed by her father Jamie in 2008 following a public breakdown and - while the ruling was reversed by a Los Angeles court in 2021, thereby giving the songstress control over her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life - Federline argued that the arrangement actually "saved" her life.

He added: "I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life."

The Womanizer singer has admitted she was "saddened" after Federline publicly revealed that their sons haven't seen her "for months".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything... Only one word: HURTFUL... I'll say it... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad'... I'm sharing this because I can... Have a good day folks!!! "