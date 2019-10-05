The Herald on Sunday is turning 15 but we want you to have the present and choose your own adventure.

Thanks to House of Travel we have three $5,000 House of Travel gift cards to give away so you can tick your dream travel experience off your bucket list.

Need some inspiration? Check out House of Travels top Bucket list ideas

To enter: simply collect the key words within the Herald on Sunday on October 6th, 13th and 20th and complete the form below.

Plus we'll give you a bonus keyword right here to get you started: BIRTHDAY

Competition closes 11.59pm Wednesday 23 October 2019.

App users, click here to enter