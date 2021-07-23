Kenwood giveaway with Canvas

Bakers, delight! Canvas and Kenwood are giving away the latest mixer to the Kenwood appliance stable, the Titanium Chef Patissier XL.

Home-baking is a sophisticated piece of cake with its built-in scales that allow you to weigh, sans the mess, and its EasyWarm bowl, which means you can prove dough and melt ingredients directly in the mixer.

Knead, whisk and whip up a Swiss meringue with its seven-litre and five-litre bowl options, easy-to-use presets and BakeAssist touchscreen, and don't miss a thing with its in-bowl illumination.

It's also powered, quietly, by a digitally controlled 1400W WhisperMotor.

To be in the draw to win this sleek prize, valued at $1799.99, simply complete the form below.

Hurry competition ends Friday 30 July at 4pm.

Terms and conditions apply.

