WIN: One of ten double passes to watch The Apprentice

The Apprentice

Exclusive to Herald Premium subscribers.

From director Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider), The Apprentice examines how Trump started his career as a real estate businessman and emerged from the shadow of his father under the tutelage of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.

Starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

The Apprentice will be in cinemas on 10 October 2024 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe now to join.