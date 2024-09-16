WIN: One of ten double passes to watch JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

Exclusive to Herald Premium subscribers.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX is the much-anticipated follow-up to Todd Phillip’s Oscar® winning JOKER, starring Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix opposite Oscar®-winner Lady Gaga.

Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX will be in cinemas on 3 October 2024 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe now to join.