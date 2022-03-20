Help Save Children in Ukraine

All children received toys. Water, juices, hygiene kits, face masks, perishable foods, kits for newborns (pampers, wet napkins) are available for every single family that crosses the border.

More than two million people – including one million children – have now fled Ukraine. Children on the move are at risk of hunger, illness, trafficking and abuse.

Your support will help provide children and their families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. Together, we can protect children in crisis.

These children have experienced things no child should ever be exposed to. We are on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries where families have fled providing life-saving food, clean water, shelter, and mental health support.

Your donation will go directly to Ukrainian children and their families impacted by war. This will provide immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.