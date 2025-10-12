Win a WICKED night out to celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good

The epic conclusion of the untold story of the witches of Oz: WICKED: FOR GOOD – in cinemas November 20. From Jon M. Chu and the returning cast, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, it begins with Elphaba and Glinda, estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. They will need to come together one final time, to change themselves and all of Oz, for good.

One lucky NZ Herald print or Premium subscriber and three family members are in to win tickets to the NZ premiere – plus an overnight stay at SkyCity Auckland on the evening of November 17, 2025.

Prize includes movie tickets, a merchandise pack, a $200 SkyCity Auckland dining voucher, a night’s stay in the SkyCity Hotel Family Suite, breakfast at The Terrace and Sky Tower admission.

Five runners-up will each receive a merchandise pack and double pass to see Wicked: For Good in cinemas from November 20. Rating TBC. Watch trailer here.

Competition opens 10am Monday October 13 and closes 11.59 pm Sunday November 9. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Monday November 10) and to have entered by submitting the form below.