Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Win a trip to Japan valued at over $14,000

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The New Zealand Herald has partnered with Inspiring Vacations to give you the chance to win a 15-day guided tour for two through the captivating sights of Japan, valued at $14,788 NZD.

The 15-day guided trip includes:

  • Return international flights from Auckland
  • Accommodation
  • 14 nights in 3 and 4 star hotels
  • Daily breakfast
  • Dedicated transportation throughout
  • Fully escorted by a dedicated tour leader
  • Incredible sightseeing as per itinerary (see here)
  • Choose between two departure dates: 21 August 2026 OR, 2 October 2026

Ready to experience Japan like never before? To enter, fill in your details

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save