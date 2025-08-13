Win a trip to Japan valued at over $14,000

The New Zealand Herald has partnered with Inspiring Vacations to give you the chance to win a 15-day guided tour for two through the captivating sights of Japan, valued at $14,788 NZD.
The 15-day guided trip includes:
- Return international flights from Auckland
- Accommodation
- 14 nights in 3 and 4 star hotels
- Daily breakfast
- Dedicated transportation throughout
- Fully escorted by a dedicated tour leader
- Incredible sightseeing as per itinerary (see here)
- Choose between two departure dates: 21 August 2026 OR, 2 October 2026
Ready to experience Japan like never before? To enter, fill in your details