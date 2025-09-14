Cirque du Soleil returns to Auckland with its most unique production CORTEO, set to charm audiences for the very first time.
Heading to Spark Arena from October 30 to November 9, 2025, this exceptional show, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca (who also directed LUZIA), first premiered in Montreal under theBig Top in April 2005.
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the artist with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
NZME newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to WIN an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet and Q&A for four to Corteo by Cirque du Soleil on Friday October 31, 7:30 pm at Spark Arena, Auckland.
Access to an exclusive post show Q&A session with members of the Cirque du Soleil cast. Get a behind the scenes glimpse of the magic that is CDS
Exclusive Photo Opportunity with a Cirque du Soleil performer
One Premium seat in the first 2 rows
A $25 Food and Beverage voucher, to be spent at the venues onsite outlets
VIP Entry
One VIP Merchandise item
Official Souvenir VIP Laminate and Lanyard
VIP Staff to assist you on the day
Competition opens 12am Monday September 15 and closes 11.59 pm Sunday October 12. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Monday October 13) and to have entered by submitting the form below.
To enter, simply complete the form below.
Competition closes on Sunday October 12 at 11.59 pm.