Be in to win a money-can't-buy experience to Stonewood Homes Parker vs Fa

Thanks to Duco Events, we have a money-can't-buy experience for one lucky NZ Herald Premium or Print subscriber to the biggest boxing event in New Zealand history - Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa.

Prize includes return flights to Auckland, return airport transfers, two nights accommodation, meet and greet backstage with both Joseph Parker and Junior Fa on fight night, Platinum Grandstand tickets and more.

Hurry, competition ends Wednesday.

Winner to be announced live on air Thursday from 11.50am on Newstalk ZB's Kerre McIvor Mornings and at nzherald.co.nz.

Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald Premium or Print subscriber and to have entered by submitting the form below.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now and enter to be in the draw. You can subscribe to an NZ Herald Premium or Print subscription here

App users, click here to enter.