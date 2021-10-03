Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Promotions

Be in to win a limited edition Kenwood Kmix

Quick Read
NZ Herald

World Egg Day is an annual event that celebrates the incredible egg, its amazing versatility and the many health and nutritional benefits it brings to people of all ages all over the world.

This year will be World Egg Day's 25th anniversary and to mark the occasion NZ Eggs are giving away a Kenwood LE Gold K Mix (valued at $649) PLUS 25 copies of The Perfect Egg cookbook - a dazzlingly delicious variety of globally inspired recipes and dishes (valued at $45 ea).

Enter now

Promotion closes 11.59pm Sunday 17 October 2021.