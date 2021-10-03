Be in to win a limited edition Kenwood Kmix

World Egg Day is an annual event that celebrates the incredible egg, its amazing versatility and the many health and nutritional benefits it brings to people of all ages all over the world.

This year will be World Egg Day's 25th anniversary and to mark the occasion NZ Eggs are giving away a Kenwood LE Gold K Mix (valued at $649) PLUS 25 copies of The Perfect Egg cookbook - a dazzlingly delicious variety of globally inspired recipes and dishes (valued at $45 ea).

Enter now



Promotion closes 11.59pm Sunday 17 October 2021.