In a quiet suburban Hairini street, a house and a car stand peppered with bullet holes after being targeted in an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

The Haukore St property was one of two reported shootings in the Western Bay of Plenty on Tuesday that terrified neighbours and prompted large-scale armed police callouts.

Police were called to the house just after midnight, and later confirmed "a large number of shots" were fired towards the house.

Yesterday a car blasted with bullet holes was still parked in the driveway. Bullet holes could also be seen in the porch next to the front door and peppering the front of the house - some near the lounge and kitchen area where a neighbour says a woman was watching television when the shooter started firing.

Some of the bullet holes left in the front of a house after a shooting in Haukore St. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Residents told the Bay of Plenty Times a man repeatedly shot at a car parked in the driveway of a home believed to have a woman and her three or four young children inside.

A man who lives in Haukore St, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said one of the children who lived at the property regularly played with his children.

"My first concern was for the baby [of the family], aged 5 to 6 years old. It's sheer luck that no one was injured or killed as the bullets could easily have gone into the house.

"I didn't see the shooting happen because we live down a long driveway but when I saw the damage I was shocked. It's just crazy and it would have been terrifying for the kids."

A car and part of a house in Hairini blasted with bullet holes. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The resident understood the mother and her children were staying with family members and there were no further issues overnight.

Another neighbour said the armed police cordon had been lifted late Tuesday and there had been no issues since.

"My partner said the bullets were very close to going into the home, as it's only a weatherboard house and it's so fortunate that nobody was hurt or killed," she said.

The woman said she found it disgusting that after the shooting the street became a hive of activity with lots of drivers coming to have a look.

Another neighbour said police visited the street three times on Tuesday night to check things were okay and other than that things had quietened down.

"But people are still reeling from what happened and it's too close to home," she said.

The second shooting was in a property at No 2 Rd at 1.50pm in rural Te Puke, according to police.

Police are investigating the two shootings, as well as a fire in a commercial building in Greerton, separately but have said they will look into any links or gang connections.