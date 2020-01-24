Rugby has the Franks brothers. Rowing has the Evers-Swindells sisters. Cricket has the McCullums. Now, a set of twin sisters from Tauranga appear to have the potential to rock the basketball world.

When Te Maru o Mauao ki Tauranga Moana took on Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga in the Under-11 Kotiro A final at the New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships, spectators could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing double.

Right in the thick of the action, at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre, for Tauranga Moana were twin sisters Charis and Shamar Broughton.

They were energetic on defence and exceptionally skilful on attack, even producing a couple of Euro steps James Harden would be proud of, as they helped their side to a 24-8 victory.

Charis said winning the title felt "amazing" and she and her teammates had worked "really hard" just to make the final. The pair have been playing since they were 5 and she said she enjoyed the challenge and competition of playing against other people.

Shamar said playing on the same team as her sister was fun.

"We know each others' skills so we work well together," she said.

The twins' mum and co-coach of the team Pauline Broughton said she was proud of the dedication every player showed during the tournament and how they had matured throughout.

"It was a very intense tournament and the girls followed instructions but also went out and had fun, which is our number one rule. Every team brought their game, that's why we're here today and it wasn't easy - we couldn't take any team or game lightly.

Shamar Broughton shoots a free throw during the under-11 kotiro final at the Māori Basketball National Tournament in Rotorua. Photo / David Beck

"We worked really hard and I think everyone performed really well, they all played their best."

She said it was the first time the under-11s had won the title.

"We've made history among our club for the under-11s and it's exciting to see - this is the first of many. They've not only trained hard the last couple of weeks but the last few years they've come together and this is the result for their hard work.

"I've been coaching for the last three years, we made semis last year, so I'm learning so much too."

Co-coach Te Rina Coffin was coaching at the tournament for the first time, having previously been a player and said it was just as enjoyable, if not more, than playing herself.

"Every other tournament I've been a player so it's great to come full circle. We've just been building on skills every single game, in game. They were a completely different team at the start of the tournament to where they are now and we're just really proud of them.

Te Maru o Mauao ki Tauranga Moana players and supporters perform a haka after their under-11 kotiro won their final. Photo / David Beck

"Their maturity and understanding of the game has improved, their so much more coherent. They were really fit when we got them so all we could ask was that they did what we asked and they performed even better than expected."

Coffin said what made the New Zealand Māori Basketball Tournament special was "whānau and Whānaungatanga".

"We take photos with all of the teams afterwards, I don't think there are many tournaments nationally or internationally that are like that. There's that connection made, after being on the court we're all mates again."

Te Maru o Mauao ki Tauranga Moana's Charis Broughton goes on the attack during the under-11 kotiro final at the New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships. Photo / David Beck

Broughton agreed, saying there was great respect between the teams.

"The respect in among the iwi is getting greater and greater each year as it comes."

The championships began on Tuesday and included a cultural celebration evening on Thursday.

The under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15 finals were played yesterday Playoffs and finals for under-17, under-19, open mixed, open Tāne, open wahine and pakeke-masters 45+ are being played today.

The full draw and results can be found at maoribasketball.co.nz