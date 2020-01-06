Two Rotorua lawyers have swapped the office for the oval this summer.

Commercial and property lawyer Ben Sandford and criminal lawyer Tim Braithwaite have been playing in the Lawyers' Cricket World Cup being hosted in Hamilton.

Sandford, who plays for the Central Indians in the Baywide competition, first found out about the lawyer's tournament from an Australian lawyer at a sports conference in Europe.

Central Indians batsman Ben Sandford hitting a four at Smallbone Park. Photo / File

When he saw further details in a magazine he signed up and recently asked Braithwaite to join too.

The event is being hosted in New Zealand for the first time this year and matches are being played at Galloway Park, Jansen Park and Seddon Park.

The tournament has been held seven times in different locations around the world but this is just the second time New Zealand has entered a team.

Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh all have two teams in the mix this year.

England, New Zealand and the West Indies each have one team playing, as well as a Commonwealth team.

Advertisement

Sandford said there were some "excellent players involved".

The Kiwis have played Australia, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan and Sri Lanka so far.

*INDIAN LAWYERS' TEAM IN NEW ZEALAND TO PLAY IN 7TH LAWYERS CRICKET WORLD CUP*



7th Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup (LCWC-7) will be held at Hamilton, New Zealand, from 29th December to 09th Jan. 2020.

Adv. Abhishek Yende is a Team Member pic.twitter.com/elhgzi0w20 — Dr. Ashok Yende (@DrYende) December 29, 2019

They will face the West Indies on Wednesday "which is one game we'll be hoping to win", Sandford said.

"Most of the teams in Group A are very serious and it's a big deal to be playing in the tournament for your country. The New Zealand team is a little more laid back and just enjoying taking part."

The players, well-trained in arguing their points, haven't kept quiet on the pitch.

"There has been a lot of debate about rules in the past, which has continued here," Sandford said.

Braithwaite said it was "a very collegial competition" with "cricket for friendship".

Wishing the best of luck to the West Indies team at the Lawyers Cricket World Cup in Hamilton, New Zealand! Have fun, represent us well and safe travels on your return home. pic.twitter.com/GxbXbMO9pW — JN (@jasonnPOS) December 29, 2019

"It's a great way for people in the law industry, who also love the game of cricket, to make contacts and friends from around the world."

Advertisement

He said New Zealand was in the top division but "wasn't expecting too much in the way of results".

"India, for example, has a lawyers' qualifying tournament with 19 teams and selection follows that tournament. So they pretty sharp and particularly classy batsmen. We don't have anything near that type of player base."

Early morning fixture for the British High Commission team against the Indian team warming up for the #Commonwealth Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next month. pic.twitter.com/RhHO2VkONE — David White (@DavidWhiteDelhi) November 30, 2019

Some lawyers had been in Australia for the Boxing Day Test.

An opening ceremony was held on December 29, followed by a welcome function at the University of Waikato.

Two other functions have been held since and a cocktail night will follow a sports law conference being held today, a rest day.

Semifinals and plate matches will be played tomorrow before the finals at Seddon Park on Thursday.