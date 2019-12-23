Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Tauranga cricket teens follow in Kane Williamson's footsteps

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Tauranga's Fergus Lellman is looking forward to testing himself against the best under-19 cricket players in the world. Photo / File

Tauranga's Fergus Lellman is looking forward to testing himself against the best under-19 cricket players in the world. Photo / File

Every superstar athlete started somewhere. For Black Caps captain and arguably the greatest batsman New Zealand has ever produced Kane Williamson, that somewhere was the cricket nets at Pillans Point School in Tauranga - nets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket