But icecream DOES make you happy.

That's the message customers passed to a Maunu dairy after the Advertising Standards Authority ruled against an advertisement making exactly that claim.

The sign reading "Ice Cream Makes U Happy" was on the storefront of the Tui Crescent Food Market for over six years without raising concerns, owner Nimesh Shah said.

Then it made national - and even some international - headlines after the Authority ruled it breached advertising codes following a complaint from a Whangarei resident.

Shah said publication of the decision - which has made waves across the country - had led

