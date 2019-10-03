Chlöe Swarbrick is no shirker. Before she fell down the rabbit hole into being a Green MP, she made a stab at the Auckland mayoralty, ran multiple businesses, worked as a journalist at a student radio station and studied law and philosophy. Now, she will be heading to Tauranga to join the arts festival's speakers line-up. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to her about critics, climate change and youth engagement.

"Good for them."

That's the three-word response Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has for critics who try to use her age, gender or other assumptions to take a swipe at her.

READ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.