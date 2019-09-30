Eighty radiographers throughout the Bay of Plenty region walked off the job yesterday in hopes of achieving better pay and changes to staffing numbers. Reporter Jean Bell checks in after the first of two walkouts this week.

X-ray machines in Rotorua and Taupō hospitals lay largely untouched yesterday as all but two radiographers went on strike in protest at staff shortages and pay.

The 24-hour strike started at 7am and saw 27 radiographers employed by Lakes District Health Board walk off the job.

The action is the first of two strikes this week, with a second 24-hour strike set to

