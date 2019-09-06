PICTURES FOR VOX POP at bottom


JS050919NADSHOPS049.JPG Clint Wharfe shops in Tikipunga and Okara Park Photo / John Stone

JS050919NADSHOPS076.JPG Malletts Fashion used to occupy this empty space Photo / John Stone

Whangārei investors, business owners and residents predict a dark future for the city unless major changes revitalise retail in town.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Empty shop fronts have long become an established part of Whangārei's cityscape.

A new survey conducted by the Northern Advocate shows that 48 out of 315 ground floor premises in the CBD are currently vacant.

Big retailers like Whitcoulls, Typo and Malletts Fashion have left an obtrusive void

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.