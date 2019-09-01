About 800 AIMS Games participants have not been vaccinated against measles - and a Tauranga mum says she plans to isolate her kids at home while the Anchor AIMS Games are on, to protect them from the disease.

Some parents are calling for the event to be cancelled to prevent the spread of measles in Tauranga, but others are less concerned.

Health authorities say event cancellations are not yet necessary, while letters have been sent instructing anyone with measles to stay away from the AIMS Games.

Tournament organisers say they are receiving and acting on official advice.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some 11,500 intermediate-aged

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.