Locals are divided about what should happen to a $1m section in Tauranga's CBD. The lands sits adjacent to The Elms at 11 Mission St. How and whether to transfer ownership of the historic land from Tauranga City Council to the Ōtamataha Trust has been hotly contested amid heightened racial tensions. Did council promise land to The Elms? Why do people oppose a transfer to Māori interests and what happens if the shift takes place? Dawn Picken takes a closer look.

Submissions and cynicism

The proposed transfer of land at 11 Mission St to the Ōtamataha Trust has done more

