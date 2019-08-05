Theo Barsanti didn't hesitate when the nationwide call went out for volunteers to help out in the Fox River rubbish clean up. The Paraparaumu Beach man packed his car, crossed the Cook Strait on a ferry, and drove a staggering 600km in one go before embarking on a six-day straight rubbish pickathon. David Haxton caught up with the man who went to extraordinary lengths to help the planet.


One of the more than 700 volunteers who have helped in the Fox River rubbish cleanup has been Theo Barsanti.

Theo, from Paraparaumu Beach, was keen to help out in Operation Tidy

