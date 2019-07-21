A year-and-a-half after a controversial transitional housing village opened in Opal Dr, Pāpāmoa, some neighbours have had enough of the "social experiment".

That's according to Paul Dunn, who is pushing for compensation for neighbours such as his 76-year-old mum, who left her home of 13 years to escape issues with the village, Kāinga Atawhai.

Now changes are being made to how the village is run after a series of incidents prompted a multi-agency review.

The Government opened the temporary village in December 2017 on 6500sq m of land leased from Tauranga City Council, amid protests from neighbours.

The 19 two-

Tenants "grateful" but feel watched