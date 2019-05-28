After months of stalled negotiations and a series of rejected pay offers between teachers and the government, those in the profession, instead, swapped pens for placards.

Teachers from 161 schools in the Hawke's Bay/Tairawhiti region, were among the 50,000 primary, intermediate, and secondary school teachers who walked off the job yesterday in the largest and first ever combined strike for the profession.

Teachers gathered at prominent intersections and roundabouts around Napier and Hastings, before heading to the Napier sound shell and the Hastings clocktower before midday.

Hawke's Bay Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) branch chairman Bevan King was "pleased" with how the industrial action went and now hopes something will come of it.

"It's hard to predict the future and where things are at, but it would be lovely if it could. We need it to. Something needs to happen," he said.

He said the community was really positive.

Michael Sharp of Flaxmere Primary with his sign at the protest in Hastings' city centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

King was one of a number of speakers at the Napier rally which attracted a crowd of roughly 500 people, including teachers, parents, and children.

Year 13 Taradale High School student Rachel Lockwood shared a few words.

The aspiring teacher said while she had been told she would be good at being a teacher, many already in the profession told her she "shouldn't".

"One teacher told me, that the future is scary for teachers. That if I could do anything else in the world, I should listen," Lockwood said.

"If you want to own a house when you grow up, don't become a teacher."

Julian Lumbreras of Havelock North High School gees up the hundreds at the Hastings clocktower. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said it was scary to think of the current state of the profession she so desperately wants to get in to.

"I find out that every day, there are less and less teachers coming into schools, and the ones that are there are underpaid and stretched to the limit.

"They don't deserve the blame game, or the disregard. Teachers do their best, all day every day, and they don't ask for much. But just this once, they need to be listened to.

"We have hit rock bottom. And when I say I want to be just like the teachers I have had, I mean it. So if nothing changes, I will be out here too."