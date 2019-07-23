When Act leader David Seymour posted Ali Gammeter's views about freedom of speech on Facebook it "kind of blew up".

And Whanganui's Youth MP could end up representing the political party at Victoria University next year.

Gammeter was at Parliament last week, as Whanganui MP Harete Hipango's Youth MP.

She made a three-minute speech on a subject of her choice - freedom of speech.

Advertisement

"Most people know that I'm quite absolute in my freedom of speech view," she said.

She told Parliament that planned hate speech legislation – though the argument for it is reasonable – would do more harm than good, and that freedom of speech is essential to progress.

"I don't think we should legally stop anyone from speaking, regardless of how abhorrent their views might be. It sets a dangerous precedent for us to choose, and also I think it's important to acknowledge that every idea might have a shard of truth to it."

Truly abhorrent views would create a social backlash, she said, which would be enough to stop them being dangerous.

All the Youth MP speeches were televised, and Seymour put a link to hers on social media where it's still getting reactions.

Gammeter is now at Victoria University in Wellington, having chosen to start university early.

She's been asked to stand next year to be the chairwoman of Act on campus but is undecided.

"Act doesn't have very good environmental policies, but other than that I sit quite in line with the Act Party," she said.

She's also not sure whether she will be part of another Strike for Climate on September 27. The big push this time is to get the Zero Carbon Bill passed, and she doesn't think it's strong enough.

"It's a step in the right direction, but I don't think it's going to suffice. It's more focused on sentiment than outcome."

She loved her time at Parliament, especially the banter around the view of the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union – that Youth Parliament is a waste of money for a bunch of busybody nerds.

"It's not a waste of money at all. We are already politically engaged. We go back to our community and engage our peers as well," Gammeter said.