COMMENT:

Q: I am 40 this year, a single mum with young kids and have been bad with money until three years ago.

Since then, I have invested in KiwiSaver and in two ETFs (exchange traded funds), one international and the other local. With a frugal lifestyle for the last three years and these investments I have managed to save about 5 per cent for a $750,000 house.

I am based in Auckland and unlikely to move as my current employment pays me well. I rent a small place to save, but as my kids grow up I am thinking of a bigger place.

With my current age, I feel less confident in securing a house while saving for my retirement and my children's future. Should I still try to save for a house, or should I just find a bigger place to rent and save for retirement and my kids' education?

A: Don't give up! Sure, house prices are still ridiculously high, but mortgage rates are ridiculously low. And you're doing really well with your saving. It's not easy being frugal with little ones and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Living the high life

Bank on it

KiwiSaver providers

Who gets the assets?

Enough on trusts

Bonus Bonds