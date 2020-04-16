Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the strengths in our economy, and how we can make the most of them. Hosted by Frances Cook.

In times of trouble, one of the best strategies is to pivot to your strengths.

So here in New Zealand we're pretty lucky, as we have a lot of strengths to work with and get through the coming months.

So far we're doing well against Covid-19, which should mean we are able to bring back our domestic economy once the health threat is over.

China is starting to recover, which means we could have one of our major trading partners back soon.

New Zealand government debt was far lower than other countries before this started, which means we have more options for pumping cash back into the system, and kickstarting things again.

For the latest Cooking the Books, I talked to Mark Lister from Craigs Investment Partners about how these strengths look, and how we can use them.

