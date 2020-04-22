This content is produced and published by People's Daily Online; it takes sole responsibility for all the content reproduced on this page. Medical treatments from the time of Genghis Khan being combined with Western medicine. By Kou Jie. People’s Daily Online

It is already 9 pm in a dim lab at the Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities (IMUN) – and 63-year-old Bayanmandula and his students are still browsing ancient Mongolian medical records.

They are using modern technology to analyse the efficacy of traditional herbs – and reviving and enhancing an ancient art with modern methods.

"According to historical records, there are thousands of traditional Mongolian medicines (TMM), but only a few hundred are still in use today. With the help of modern medical theory and advanced technology, I hope to discover more secrets of TMM with my remaining years," said Bayanmandula.

Born into a Mongolian family, Bayanmandula started to grow a keen interest in TMM when he was a child. When China's national college entrance exam, the gaokao, resumed in 1977, Bayanmandula sat it and was admitted to the Inner Mongolia Medical University, becoming one of China's first university students to major in TMM.

Ever since, he has dedicated his life to traditional medical practices: "Mongolian medicine has been developing for thousands of years. It is a unique and precious resource in Inner Mongolia, which also mixes with traditional ethnic culture," he said.

Ancient records of TMM. Photo by Tanja Herko

After decades of hard work, Bayanmandula and his colleagues at IMUN have successfully conducted over 300 TMM research programmes, earning 15 patents for medical innovation, while two traditional Mongolian medicines have been approved for clinical use.

Every year, over 1100 domestic and foreign students come to study TMM, many of whom go on to become professional TMM physicians.

"Generally considered to date back to the time of Genghis Khan (1162-1227, founder of the Mongol Empire), TMM is now stepping out of a relatively small circle of practitioners to reach more people," said Bayanmandula.

"Compared with Western medicine, TMM has relatively smaller doses and mainly contains herbs and minerals. It is widely favoured by the public for its close connection with nature, high quality and low price," said Bolong, a medical professor at IMUN.

Herbs used by TMM. Photo by Tanja Herko

For example, bone-setting in traditional Mongolian medicine is easy to practise and is not restricted by the environment. The technique at the Tongliao Traditional Mongolian Medicine Bone-setting Hospital has been listed on the national-level intangible cultural relic list.

"TMM is an empirical science, which lacks a theoretical framework and data. With modern technologies such as medical statistics and modern medical theories, TMM is now becoming more systematic and reliable," said Bolong.

"Nowadays, we are combining western medicine with TMM, hoping the latter can provide an alternative to treat diseases for which modern medicine has limited effect, such as chronic gynaecological diseases and hemiplegia," said Bayanmandula.

The quickening development of TMM has also attracted international scholars and patients to come to Inner Mongolia. Established in 2012, the Inner Mongolia International Mongolian Medicine Hospital, which focuses on TMM treatment, has received many patients at home and aboard.

Modern TMM lab at IMUN. Photo by Tanja Herko

The hospital has received about 30,000 patients from Mongolia with more than 3700 staying in the hospital for treatment. In 2016, the Affiliated Hospital of Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities worked with a college in Mongolia to establish a branch in Ulan Bator. This one branch receives more than 1000 patients from Mongolia every year.

"TMM and modern medicine are complementary to each other," said Bayanmandula. " I hope TMM can play a more important role in the future, introducing the wisdom of Mongolian people and their culture to the world."

