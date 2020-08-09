It is time for an electric push

Our response to Covid-19 needs replicating to tackle climate change. Come on Jacinda, with relentless nagging by Greens, create initiatives for electric vehicle take-up and take-off. Maybe the Government should support companies making zero emission vehicles like Nissan and Tesla to create a deal for New Zealand businesses to get zero emission cars and work vans.

Name and shame the people who preach and decide our fate in the Beehive, who are not driving EVs? Make EVs really mass-affordable as Germany and France have been doing through leasing. We need more free fast chargers strategically placed on the "electric highway". If Pharmac can buy and regulate the best drugs, why can't "Carmac" do the same with EVs? Elon Musk, are you listening? Design a work van for NZ businesses with 300km range, using your Space X grade stainless steel panels that require no toxic paint, and make the price $40,000 which can drop to under $30,000 if the Government buys 10,000 at a time, and give only EVs a special tax break. Jacinda, you handled a few crises, but for climate I am waiting to see you tackle EV take-up.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri

More promises

Advertisement

Here we go again. Jacinda Ardern promising this, promising that, and promising the other, exactly the same as three years ago. Can her promises be believed? No. Nothing that was promised three years ago has come to pass.

More jobless (unless one was to believe the gerrymandered current statistics), more homeless, more poverty, the cost of living going through the roof. The sad part is that the very people who vote for these promises are the ones really hurting because of the ineptness of the Cobbled Together Party. The cost of food in New Zealand is making the basics unaffordable. Another three years of this lot? All together now. God Defend New Zealand.

Jim Radich, Red Beach

Better leadership

We are well shot of John Key's "wealth fixes all" religion. Our experiences of recent years underscore the old saying that money is the root of all evil. This concept of tapping into foreigners' wealth to bolster our economy.

That we would promote the squalor of casinos to have conference facilities built is just one of many examples. We have seen repeated proof of better leadership in the last three years, with just a few stumbles. Let us get on with our voting decisions based on performance and new ideas.

Hugh Webb, Hamilton

Improve poverty

In her election speech, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Labour's policies on poverty. She didn't mention that only three of the 42 recommendations by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group have been implemented. For heaven's sake; what does that tell you? Before Covid-19, the Government had billions in the bank for this horrendous problem. Even the Greens couldn't persuade Labour that the poor needed higher financial support. Where is the kindness that Jacinda espouses? Is there any such thing in politics?

Rex Head, Papatoetoe

Leadership styles

Advertisement

This election is not only about what party you want in power but also the style of leadership. It has been written that Judith Collins risks looking like a bully which really

is a reflection of her personality, similar to someone like Margaret Thatcher who had a no-nonsense approach to leadership. One can only visualise the suitability of her personality in a prime ministerial role which can make choice difficult for voters.

Jacinda Ardern, on the other hand, has had to face a crisis not only once but three times

in her first term as leader. As Prime Minister she has reacted in a calm and dedicated

manner with the ability through communication to make everyone feel they are part of the deal. There is no doubt who we have as leader of the country or in any business influences the way we act in general life.

Reg Dempster, Albany

Trial run

I see the Hamilton to Auckland commuter rail service is due to start its "trial run" in November. Having spent some $93 million on it, I hope it works although I will remain a sceptic until proved wrong. I hope we will receive regular reports on patronage and commuter feedback so we know. One question: Trains from Hamilton will terminate at Papakura about 8/8.30 am and leave to return commuters to Hamilton late afternoon. What are the train crew going to do in Papakura for eight or so hours?

Alan Milton, Cambridge

Better life

It's pretty interesting that some people left New Zealand for a better life, more money, sunnier climes, or other reasons. They abandoned their country without a second thought, thinking they'd do better or have a better life elsewhere. Now, all of a sudden their adopted country isn't doing so well in the fight against Covid-19 and they seem to think NZ is abandoning them by making it hard for them to come home or even suggesting they have to pay for their accommodation and food once they get here. They think that the taxpayers of NZ should have to pay for their food and accommodation for two weeks after their return. What's more some of them still refuse a Covid test once they get here and/or think it's okay to escape from isolation because they're hard done by. Truly amazing. These people are smart enough to stay here for more than 90 days so they don't then get charged for their "holiday". Then they'll head off back to their previously chosen place with a "so-long, sucker".

Paul Folwell, Cambridge

Advertisement

Marking the horror

Why should we remember the horror of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki devastation at this time each year? Because this was the first use of nuclear bombs to kill 200,000 human beings and it is vital to renew determination that weapons of mass destruction will never be used again. After 75 years of UN negotiations for global nuclear disarmament, there are still 13,500 nuclear bombs produced by nine countries, predominantly the United States and Russia. Nuclear war could easily happen by mistake, murdering millions of people in a few hours, using only 100 nuclear bombs. The public have forgotten that nuclear war is more horrific than the climate crisis and Covid-19 pandemic. However, the global threat can be reduced by citizens, who collectively have the power to reject nuclear warfare policies. We must also stop multinational corporations from nuclear weapon production and profit. People can pressure governments to withdraw from defence alliances with nuclear warfare strategies and nuclear weapon investment. New Zealand achieved this in the 1987 legislation 'Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act' by virtue of our government and the majority of people upholding these values for humanity.

Laurie Ross, Glen Eden

In a bubble

"When I was Minister of Corrections, nobody escaped"; "Covid-19 simply would not be allowed in" under her party's watch; "People would not be escaping quarantine and managed isolation if National was in charge"; "I'm always a very confident person, particularly when I know I'm right"; and now we have, I'm "someone who knows how to lead". Clearly Judith Collins lives in her own self-indulgent 'virtual' reality bubble – Is she the National Party's Donald Trump?

Peter Kelly, Glendene

Required reading

The feature compiled by Mary Cannon, Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology and Youth Mental Health should be read before a vote is cast in the September referendum for cannabis reform. She states: "Cannabis is strongly associated with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia." Mary Cannon adds: "Heavy early cannabis use is damaging to an adolescent brain and is associated with an 8-point drop in I.Q, that appears irreversible." Her research, sobering, provides compelling evidence of the harmful effects of the drug, irrefutable facts conveniently ignored by those advocating liberalisation of cannabis laws.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga

Advertisement

Managed isolation

Greetings from Day 6 of managed isolation at the Novotel. Here's your report: Room clean and modern; food abundant and tasty; staff helpful and considerate; and security tight and pleasant. In short, this is confinement at its best. We thank the Novotel and the New Zealand Government for our safety and comfort.

Jules and Effin Older, Novotel

Rates jump

I live in Mangere East. Supercity rates on my very modest house have jumped a staggering 9.83 per cent. That is nowhere near the 3.5 per cent Phil Goff promoted to the city or his councillors. So much for Labour's mayor. He's stomping on South Aucklanders with excessively high rates increases while we all contend with coronavirus cut backs. The Auckland Council is an out of control mess and Labour has no plan to sort the mess created by the Act Party.

Jon Reeves, Mangere East