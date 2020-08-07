The problem of knocking Covid-19 over and stopping it from getting off the canvas, means authorities are coming up with changes not on the radar months ago.

In Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews has introduced a permit system for those Melbourne residents still allowed to work outside the home during lockdown to show to police when people are outside.

The city, Australia's second largest, is now also under a nightly curfew. And there's also a hefty new punishment - fines of A$4957 ($5337) in some cases for those breaching coronavirus isolation.

The moves have arisen out of necessity and desperation, as coronavirus cases in the state have remained stubbornly high. A man in his 30s became the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Australia. He was one of 15 people to die on Wednesday in Victoria, and there were 725 cases.

Hundreds of thousands of workers face uncertainty as many businesses are closing for the six-week State of Disaster.

These are highly unusual changes for this part of the world.

But this is what major crises do - they push policymakers further in terms of what is thinkable and acceptable.

New problems demand new ideas that previously would have been slapped down as unpopular, unrealistic and unaffordable. That then widens the collective vision of what can be done and creates new demands.

It is a process where change can happen quickly - for good or bad - with decision-making done without the extensive debate or the inertia of normal times.

For instance, the Australian Federal Government is introducing A$1500 payments to people who have to isolate for 14 days and do not have sick leave. The payment is only available to people in Victoria while it is in the State of Disaster. The aim is to discourage workers without sick leave from breaking isolation to earn money.

But the Australian Council of Trade Unions says it is only a "good start". Council president Michele O'Neil told Channel Seven: "We want it to work like sick leave so there's no disincentive." And the Labor Party is pushing for the pandemic leave payments to be available across the country.

Under Melbourne's stage four lockdown, only essential workers and those seeking or providing care are able to leave their homes between 8pm and 5am. During daylight, people can go outside only if it is necessary and they have to stay within 5km of their homes.

Andrews says the permit system - papers signed by workers and their employers - will apply to private sector businesses where there is not an official identification.

Victoria is not only battling its outbreak, but also clear fatigue with the pandemic.

Infected people caught breaching the rules for a second time will get the A$4957 on-the-spot fine. That could rise to A$20,000 if a case goes to court. An additional 250 police, 500 defence force and 300 health staff will monitor the lockdown.

Complacency is also something worrying officials here, who are clearly watching Victoria closely.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins bluntly warned New Zealanders about maintaining "constant vigilance".

He added: "We cannot afford for Covid-19 fatigue to set in."

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said this week that one single case outside managed isolation could turn into a wider outbreak. "We have worked too hard to let that happen here."

There is also a warning for us in the Victorian experience that unpalatable changes can quickly be pushed through in these unusual times.