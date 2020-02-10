EDITORIAL

The novel coronavirus has passed a grim milestone, killing more people than those who died in the Sars outbreak in 2002 and 2003.

On Sunday, the death toll rose to more than 810, compared to the 774 deaths globally for Sars. Most deaths have been in mainland China.

The rate of deaths has been on a fast track. Unlike with Sars, which was recorded in 26 countries over a nine-month period, these deaths have occurred in a month. Yet the World Health Organisation says the fatality rate is about 2 per cent compared to Sars' 9.6 per cent. A WHO team is heading to China to investigate.

Sunday's total of 2655 new cases was down on the 3400 for the previous day, with AP reporting that experts believed it could be a sign the virus is slowing.

Despite the unprecedented and draconian measures to contain it, about 37,000 people in China have been infected. And despite screening and quarantines being thrown up, 288 cases have reached 24 countries.

The outbreak continues to raise questions about how ready countries are to deal with such medical emergencies.

China's centralised, heavily controlled, system has allowed authorities to impose mass lockdowns on millions of people – unimaginable in other countries.

Technology has been used in the fight. Al Jazeera reports that, at a hospital in Guangdong, robots are being used to deliver food and medicine to patients and to collect bed sheets and rubbish. At a quarantined hotel in Hangzhou, a robot carries meals to rooms.

But it has also meant developments more akin to wartime - various companies across China have converted into manufacturers of masks and protective suits.

While that could be seen as positive collective action, the rules governing the outbreak have become increasingly dark.

People in Beijing who don't comply with rules about masks, reporting symptoms or having contact with an infected person risk being arrested. People in Shanghai have to wear masks in public places and cooperate with temperature checks at hospitals, transport hubs and shopping centres.

Conditions in China, such as some reported shortages of protective gear in hospitals and clinics and the eating of wildlife, are a particular coronavirus vulnerability.

Other countries have issued travel alerts, organised evacuation flights from China and instituted two-week quarantine periods. France closed two schools.

In the most high-profile case, 64 cases have been reported on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan with 3700 passengers and crew.

As with China, but on a small scale, authorities elsewhere have been quick to shut down and contain in response to the outbreak.

Chinese officials have had a multitude of extra problems to deal with including keeping food supplies open to cities despite controls over access.

There have been social concerns ranging from panic buying of goods, fears of outsiders spreading infection in some areas and anger over the treatment and death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang. He was the focus of public concerns over official controls on information about the outbreak.

Many other foreign leaders would be thankful not to be at the centre of the outbreak and to be able to deal with it from a distance.