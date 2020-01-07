I agree with road-safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson that the penalties for being caught using a cellphone while driving are far too lax and a slap on the wrist with a wet bus ticket.

One needs to be caught five times before temporarily losing a licence and then caught a sixth or seventh time before the vehicle is impounded due to driving without a licence.

How many chances can the law give before any meaningful consequence is imposed? Too many drivers answer their phone every time it rings. Before driving, place the phone in the boot so you have to stop to answer it or let it go to voice mail and wait until the journey ends. Even hands-free phones distract.

How did we ever survive with only a landline?

Drivers have enough distractions watching out for other careless drivers on the road as it is. The only task a driver has behind the wheel, is total concentration on driving.

Marie Kaire, Whāngārei.



Rhetoric misleads

I'm wondering how many people have actually read the plan for vegetation restoration on Mt Albert/Ōwairaka or if they are relying instead on misleading rhetoric emanating from the illegal occupiers.

In my copy of the plan, I read that 183 of the trees listed for removal are pest or weed species, a further 104 are the highly flammable eucalyptus, any exotics where native birds are nesting will be left untouched, and that the hundreds of native trees left standing will provide appropriate habitats for native wildlife. A single-phase removal is favoured over selection planting as it will minimise any potential environmental disruption and allow better planning for the planting of 13,000 new natives.

This plan for ecological restoration is supported by The Tree Council, Forest and Bird, and Generation Zero.

Dianna Roberts, Mt Albert.



Powder-keg situation

It strikes me that the biggest negative aspect of Trump's assassination of Soleimani and his henchmen is its potential to precipitate another Middle East war.

Iran's army, clearly led by Soleimani, has indulged in widespread state-sponsored terrorism and open warfare for years by supporting Hizbollah and other terrorist organisations in Syria, Jordan, Yemen, Gaza and probably Libya.

Iran — if not directly, then by proxy — probably caused billions of dollars of damage to Saudi oil-field infrastructure and to Western oil tankers in the Gulf.

Iran has promulgated the total destruction of Israel and regardless of its rhetoric, is clearly already capable of producing a "dirty nuclear device" and developing a nuclear bomb with the means to deliver it.

Even a surgical strike in a foreign country is almost certainly illegal in most people's eyes — but so was the annexation of the Crimea by Russia, Tibet by China and the downing of a Malaysian airliner over the Ukraine — so my conscience is somewhat eased that there is a country capable of striking back.

Robert Burrow, Taupō.



Bring troops home

Your correspondent's criticism of Winston Peters' fumbling call for "restraint and de-escalation" after the US assassinated some Iranians visiting Baghdad is timely. This attack not only constitutes an act of war against both Iran and Iraq, but it also failed to take into account that the lust for revenge which pervades Islamic societies in those countries is likely to lead to further escalation. New Zealand's troops should be withdrawn from Iraq not only for their own safety but by way of demonstrating that New Zealand shares the view of the US Democratic Party — that Trump's behaviour is illegal.

Barry Littlewood, Glendowie.



Welcome to the 20s

The memory of your correspondent John Norris must be failing a bit, understandable after 2000 years, or he would have remembered that when BC ended, 1 AD began.

Most of us celebrated when the clocks rolled over to 2000 and computers didn't face Armageddon — but have some sympathy for the Aussies. Australia became a nation on January 1, 1901, the first day of the 20th century, and 99 years later they were invited to welcome the 21st.

I believe there are two arguments going on here. For my money, we have enjoyed or endured only 19 years of the 21st century but the figure 2020 must surely be part of the 20s.

Alan Tomlinson, Herne Bay.



It was US terrorism

General Qassem Soleimani was an important Iranian national and symbolic figure and its highest military official, who was present in Iraq as a guest of the Iraqi government, to which the US is allied. However much Trump or Pompeo try to justify the killing, Soleimani's assassination was state terrorism by the US. The New Zealand Government must act swiftly in response and immediately pull our troops from Iraq,

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.



NZ may be for sale

It is strange that our would-be Prime Minister has had a trip to Communist China paid for and arranged by one of his list members (without reference to Mfat) who is in Parliament under this MMP electoral system. A system we were clearly conned into, when a man who has admitted to being a member of a foreign country's spying organisation can be allotted a seat in our Parliament.

It leaves me confused about where political parties now stand regarding their philosophy and ethics. It also raises the question: "Is this country now for sale to the highest bidder?"

Donations to the parties by foreign governments were recently outlawed by what his party often fondly refers to as the left-wing socialist Labour Party.

In light of the above, it is now questionable about the acceptance some politicians have towards running the Government along democratic principles. Do they not realise China is not a democracy but run by the party in power with a leader who is president for life?

A.J. MacKenzie, Rotorua.



Ignorance revealed

Recently the skies of Auckland turned orange. Anyone not living in a cave with earmuffs on knew it was the effect of the bushfires in Australia. And yet there were ignorant folk ringing 111 to inquire what was going on. Not only were they demonstrating their ignorance, they were taking up valuable police resources. They should be fined $500 and the money sent to help beleaguered Australians. This isn't just an Australian emergency, it's a world emergency. In July 1962, the skies turned blood-red. This was terrifying. An American H-bomb detonation at 250 miles up was the cause. Satellites were knocked out and, soon after, the tests were terminated. Unfortunately, the Australian bushfires are proving hard to terminate. We wish the Aussies well.

Michael Morrissey, Papatoetoe.



Black Caps deserve stick

Media panning of the Black Caps' awful cricketing performances in three consecutive near-record defeats — by 296, 247 & 279 runs respectively — was completely warranted and on target.

Paucity of talent, lack of basic technical skills and other shortcomings, plus not being prepared to adjust and to face up to the reality of the situation was a recipe for the failures.

The continued ongoing lack of spirit and fight is even more alarming. Sub-par performances over six innings resulting in an average of 186 runs per innings (18 runs per wicket) is appalling .

The root cause of the demise was sloppy fielding, woeful batting, and lamentable bowling (with the exception of Wagner) which all contributed to the inevitable debacles.

It is little wonder that the SCG was damn near empty when the third test thankfully concluded, ending the misery.

If the faithful still seriously think the justified criticism is wrong then please let us have their spin on the bright side so we can all share in their confidence.

Rob Paterson, Mt Maunganui.



Rail cost scandalous

Around March 2020 the Hamilton to Papakura passenger rail service is scheduled to begin, initially carrying 150 passengers each way, in four carriages but this will increase to five carriages and 200 passengers should demand grow.

Taxpayers, via the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), will be contributing $68.4 million along with local authorities, via ratepayers, contributing $9.8m, resulting in an announced total cost of $78.2m for the five-year trial, equating to $15.64m per annum.

Based on there being full carriages every day, containing 150 passengers each way, and assessed on a five-day week this equates to a total of 78,000 passengers being carried each year.

It has already been advised that tickets will cost about $30 each way, a personal cost of $60 a day and added to this is the subsidy provided by the NZTA.

At an annual $15.64m cost, this equates to a subsidy of $200 per passenger trip each way, resulting in an all-up daily assessed cost of $461 per passenger, and $2305 per passenger a week.

This is scandalous and basic logic dictates that to spend so much moving so few is unjustified.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.



Short & sweet

On MPs

I have always maintained that all politians should own a small business before entering Parliament. They would realise the amount of red tape they punish businesses with and also the value of a hard-earned dollar — and most importantly how to balance the books and not spend money they haven't got.

Christine Tate, Eastern Beach.

On cricket

A number of commentators are lamenting the poor performance of the Black Caps against Australia. The reality however is somewhat different; we were thrashed by a superior team who outperformed us in every area of the game. Sacking the coach, reducing the captain's workload, swapping the batting order or changing our undies wasn't going to make one ounce of difference, we were always going to be undone by a better team on the day.

Mike Cook, Clyde.

On rodeos

So some guy from the Rodeo Association says it's fine to rope calves, ripping them over backwards to a halt. Can he please run at full speed, and let me rope him, and rip him over backwards, and see if he still thinks it's okay?

S.P. McMonagle, Greenhithe.