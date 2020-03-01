As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Was PM right to wear headscarf?

Jacinda Ardern's Aussie interview only awkward because she got caught out

NZ First feels very wrong in Govt after Christchurch attack

After Christchurch terror, now it's goodbye to hope and unity in politics

Why 'Kiwi Jihadi' Mark Taylor needs to come home to face music

Related articles: