EDITORIAL:

Overnight tonight, Britons go to the polls. What result tomorrow will bring, remains anybody's guess.

Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative party have the lead in polls, such things are not infallible and, if there is one thing the global political climate has taught us in recent years, it is surely to expect the unexpected.

The general election is, in fact, a very specific one. Called two years early by Johnson to break the Brexit impasse, the result should shape how or if the United Kingdom finally quits the European Union - three and a half years after the 2016 referendum on the issue netted a shock "Leave" result by a relatively small margin of 52 to 48 per cent.

We say "should" shape because if the result is in fact a close-run thing, there is no guarantee it will make any change to the political deadlock and will demonstrate an electorate still deeply divided.

It is impossible to know whether mass outrage will send Britons to the polling booths in force, or to what extent apathy, cynicism and distrust might keep people away, but a decisive result is surely desirable, so political leaders know they can deliver the will of the people - whether that mandate is for the Tories and a definite "Leave" (by the new January 31 deadline), or a likely "Remain" courtesy of the other parties. (Labour has promised to try to renegotiate a softer Brexit deal and then put it and the choice of remaining to voters in another referendum, which the SNP also supports, while the Lib Dems would cancel Brexit totally).

Will Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn get voted in and keep Britain in the EU? Photo / AP

Regardless of the outcome, a new government must offer strong leadership, stability and work to restore unity. Brexit has divided the supposed "United" Kingdom, countries, political parties, communities and families. The chaotic, divisive, shambolic process has made a mockery of "Great" Britain internationally, challenged its democracy, and created uncertainty in financial markets around the world.

In addition to Brexit, other notable issues will likely influence voters' decisions, too. The fate of the National Health Service may sway voters Labour's way, but the anti-Semitism allegations dogging Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn may counter that. However, voters may also be tired of the Tory leadership revolving door. The possibility of Russian interference in the election will worry some - and both parties are facing criticisms around those allegations, too.

But Brexit is certainly the main game - and campaigning around it has been bitter, increasingly strategic and claimed more than a few scalps.

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage: down and out? Photo / AP

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has effectively haemorrhaged. He himself has not stood as an MP, the party is not contesting a raft of seats and, in the past week, four of its top brass quit and began urging its voters to support the Tories as the only way to guarantee a Brexit delivery.

On the Remain side, actor Hugh Grant is helping raise the profile of those encouraging tactical voting by campaigning for other parties and candidates in seats in an attempt to deny the Tories a majority and their Brexit.

So, will it be bye bye Boris, or bring on Brexit?

And even then, if Britons do deliver a decisive result, will their leader actually manage to deliver the goods for them? Given the farce so far, it's by no means a given.