A fitting site for memorial

It was saddening to learn of the local objections to the Erebus Memorial in Dove-Myer Robinson Park. I believe the area lends itself well to the placement of a sombre reminder of an event that touched the lives of many New Zealanders.

My 36-year police career held many memorable moments, but perhaps the greatest was being chosen to lead a group of stalwarts to Antarctica, where their performance on the crash site set a standard of excellence unlikely to be challenged in any future endeavours.

They suffered much trauma, and still silently bear the scars

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heartbreaking agony

Despoiling Mt Albert

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fake news

Litterbug action

Things I've seen

Royal black sheep

Housing need

Govt's role to provide

CCTV a blessing

Flawed port proposal

Don't mock boomers