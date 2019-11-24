A fitting site for memorial

It was saddening to learn of the local objections to the Erebus Memorial in Dove-Myer Robinson Park. I believe the area lends itself well to the placement of a sombre reminder of an event that touched the lives of many New Zealanders.

My 36-year police career held many memorable moments, but perhaps the greatest was being chosen to lead a group of stalwarts to Antarctica, where their performance on the crash site set a standard of excellence unlikely to be challenged in any future endeavours.

They suffered much trauma, and still silently bear the scars in the way that cops usually do. It is entirely fitting that their names will be inscribed alongside the immediate victims of the crash so they and their efforts may be recorded in perpetuity.

Living on the other side of the world as I do now, I have difficulty in understanding the concerns of the local residents. The memorial is beautifully designed and is to be set in an otherwise secluded area of bush inside the park.

The memorial will lend atmosphere to be experienced by the busloads of tourists who visit the Rose Gardens at the height of the growing season. The striking display of blooms will blend nicely with the peaceful remembrance of New Zealand's greatest aviation disaster. It seems a shame that local dissent could mar the placement of such a significant memorial.

R.S. Mitchell, MBE, NZSSM, Dartford.



Heartbreaking agony

It was heartbreaking to witness the unimaginable agony on the faces of Grace Millane's parents during the trial.

To fully comprehend the horror and indignity their beloved daughter suffered in her last moments must have added to their grief immeasurably. So many of life's tragedies and triumphs have a genesis in the childhood home. As parents, it is crucial we teach our children how to grow up to be strong and compassionate adults who respect themselves and others. Justice for Grace and victims like her demands no less. Aroha Grace.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.



Despoiling Mt Albert

Now the guardians of Mt Albert-Ōwairaka have clearly indicated with ribbons the non-native trees at risk of removal, all Aucklanders should make a point of visiting and viewing the extent of the despoiling action planned.

The Mt Albert fondly remembered by generations is scheduled to go.

The mature non-native trees contribute markedly to the grand character and have done so for many decades. But now it is proposed these be exchanged for a same-age, drab, unchanging olive-green thicket of native bush. The maunga authority is required to recognise the wishes of the tribes of Auckland and all other people.

The council representatives on the authority seem to have been asleep. The cone is hugely modified anyway and as a much-used public asset in a crowded city, attempts to devote it instead to some imagined pre-civilisation state are not reasonable. Already the character of the domain has been hugely compromised.

A very pleasant carpark and discreet toilet block have been destroyed. The approach is now grossly despoiled by a large, garish Butlins camp-style toilet block and two immense, brutalist-architecture tank barriers.

Bob Culver, Avondale.



Fake news

Considering the first user of this term, I really find it interesting that Winston is using it. Similar perception of validity?

P.D. Patten, Albany.



Litterbug action

Great idea from British farmers who are sick of rubbish thrown from cars ending up in their fields. They have asked for vehicle registration numbers to be printed on takeaway packaging.

We have the same problem but no way to change offenders' behaviour. Tourists go home thinking we live in a rubbish tip and we open hay bales to find fast food wrappers and beverage containers.

Would it be too invasive to have offending numbers in a national database and the owners penalised? After all, the culprits don't think their actions are too invasive.

Richard Kean, Ngongotaha.



Things I've seen

Love "Oh The Things I have Seen" — according to the Auckland Museum, in Saturday's Canvas magazine. Cleverly written by Ruth Spencer, to celebrate 90 years, I was reminded of so many past visits. Such a special place, it's yours to visit, I'm planning my next very soon.

Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.



Royal black sheep

How many families do not have a skeleton of some sort in the cupboard — a dodgy uncle, a disagreement among members?

But most families' skeletons stay tidily in the cupboard while the royal family have their personal details splashed over the front pages of newspapers and debated about at length on TV.

One must feel sympathy for them — they're human beings with feelings.

Anne Martin, Helensville.



Housing need

We need much more housing, but not more landlords. Bring on KiwiBuild please, for first-home buyers. It will get them into home ownership and out of rentals — without having to compete with investors or other owners. Of course social housing — with the state or NGOs as landlord — is an equally urgent need.

B. Darragh, Auckland Central.



Govt's role to provide

John Roughan's fear of government-funded infrastructure stems from the madness of the Muldoon "Think Big" era.

However, he ignores the steady progress of previous Governments which built our hydro-electric system, sealed roads and provided housing for a growing population through the 50s, 60s and early 70s. Infrastructure is the role of the Government to provide because, especially in a low-population, low-wage country, it is the only entity with sufficient funds and borrowing power to keep infrastructure up to date and fit for purpose. Because of Muldoon's madness and President Reagan and Prime Minister Thatcher's promotion of free market economics, many boomers became blinded by what seemed to make sense at the time. They have subsequently overlooked the fact that their economics have created the divisiveness today caused by growing inequality.

They are also blind to the level of homelessness in New Zealand today as the Government struggles to keep up with housing as developers will only build expensive housing, will land bank and do anything to push property values further out of reach.

Unfortunately small government gets taken over by big business and that will lead to more Brexits, Trumps and the rise of fascism and less democracy. The Government must do infrastructure.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.



CCTV a blessing

If it wasn't for the super laborious and costly efforts of the police working out who was the last person with Grace Millane alive, and subsequent pleas, would he have willingly come forward?

With his Google searches, hardware purchases, car rental, grisly burial, and vigorous cleaning, I think not for this deceptive individual.

Everything leaves a footprint these days and CCTV is a blessing.

A great result for her family, the police, New Zealand, and no doubt many parts of the world, in reaching a guilty verdict. Rest in peace "Sunshine" Grace.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.



Flawed port proposal

Herald contributors Sandra Coney and Don Bunting suggest moving the commercial activity of Port of Auckland to Northland lacks common sense and has no commercial logic. Bunting adds, "a business relationship forged with Port of Tauranga is a more viable solution".

They are correct on each point. Northland isolated, a rail system obsolete, the end result, a constant convoy of trucking heading south adding to the carbon footprint, are the Greens concerned?

Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton form the "golden triangle", the epicentre of the country's strongest growth and population mass, a merger of interests compelling, a natural progression. Relocation to Northland, a concept driven by NZ First, Jones and Peters, Northland "boys" at heart, a matter central to the proposal is flawed, and the projected costs prohibitive.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga.



Don't mock boomers

The millennials may mock the boomers, but they were much fitter and healthier as children because the main forms of transport included walking or biking or, if lucky, public transport.

Today councils are having to build expensive plastic playgrounds plus cycle and walkways to keep children safe and encourage exercise. Levels of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, depression and obesity have risen steadily over 20 years.

Baby boomers dined on unpackaged, plain homegrown food, eggs, meat and three veg, fish, cereals, milk, fresh fruit, limited sugar and takeaways, while millennials dine on chemical-infused, processed, packaged food; unlimited sugary or greasy takeaways and buy limited, artificially ripened fresh produce. Baby boomers were not allowed to be "lazy bones", unlike millennials, 87.5 per cent of whom don't get recommended daily exercise. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.