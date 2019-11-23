Were you sitting up straight and paying attention? If you weren't you might have been led to believe New Zealanders have poor general knowledge. The New Zealand Initiative's survey of our skills in that area, based on a meagre 13 questions, was widely reported as showing we did very badly.

In fact, we did rather well: 85 per cent of us knew we were the first country to give women the vote, 81 per cent knew the capital of Australia, 67 per cent knew antibiotics did not kill viruses as well as bacteria, 90 per cent of us knew Winston

