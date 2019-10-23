COMMENT

Looking at Big Ben, encased in scaffolding, it is difficult to avoid the metaphor: "British politics – under repair". The debate around Brexit has consumed the country, paralysing government, dividing families, and pushing metaphors through the looking glass.

Despite passing its second reading on Wednesday morning (NZ time), Prime Minister Boris Johnson then immediately lost the vote to allow his Brexit deal to be sped through Parliament by Halloween. His desperate race to achieve Brexit "do or die" by October 31 has finally been lost. While the deal was not defeated, Brexit must now be delayed.

