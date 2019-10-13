Wahine toa.

Four out of five of the region's mayors are women, three of whom were re-elected.

With all due respect to the opponents of Tracey Collis (Tararua) and Alex Walker (Central Hawke's Bay), there were no challengers likely to unseat either of these mayors, and it was a question of how many votes they would win by.

Craig Little (Wairoa) also found himself in this position.

Kirsten Wise

