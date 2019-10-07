Hastings trio make investigator pledge

Re. "Water leak: Councillors to hire an investigator". Since this headline hit Saturday's paper we have been contacted by numerous ratepayers who have real concerns and asking why?

For us, this is an absolute waste of ratepayers' money and the guesstimate of $100,000
maybe on the low side when staff time is taken into consideration.

READ MORE:
Opinion: Let's hear more on the Water Central projects
What the museum could look like: Multi-million dollar Water Central proposal image revealed
Proposal by Hastings District Council for million-dollar building acknowledging water
Premium - Hastings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Can you do better than Greta?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Time to rail against being pale, male and stale

TANK proposal dead in water?