People all over the world are cutting Trump from their diet. Love him or hate him, talking about Trump is boring.

Especially to anyone who has to listen to you. He'd been done to death halfway through 2017.

As 2019 comes to an end the relentless coverage feels like a punishment.

The idea of a Trump detox isn't new. It was first suggested in the 1980s. But the next few months will be your last chance to cut down for while.

You won't be able to avoid Trump during the 2020 presidential election year. The hype will be unstoppable.

