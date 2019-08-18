EDITORIAL:

The political dilemma in Hong Kong keeps becoming a bigger and harder nut to crack.

Protests have disrupted the Chinese special territory for weeks.

After clashes with police outside government buildings, demonstrators upped the ante by turning one of the world's leading airports into a target.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some violence occurred as police tried to remove protesters and tourist travel was disrupted. It brought a mixed bag of attention to the protesters' cause.

Both the local administration and China's Government have been under immense pressure. Even before the past week Hong Kong had Beijing tied in a knot of calculations.

Now

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.