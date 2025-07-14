Advertisement
Four confirmed dead in small plane crash at London Southend airport

AFP
A fireball was seen following the crash, which happened shortly after take-off at London Southend Airport. Photo / YouTube

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at a London regional airport at the weekend, UK police have said.

The plane went down around 4pm on Sunday (local time), shortly after departing London Southend airport in southeast England for the Netherlands.

