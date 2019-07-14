As the sun rose on Monday morning, the thrilling vigil that was the Cricket World Cup final came crashing down on me.

Cricket tragics such as myself are used to investing our life force into supporting this team which time and time again has shown their character and ability, and at times their frailty. The Black Caps' scarcely believable loss to England at Lord's was a sporting occasion for the ages and a roller coaster unlike any other I have endured.

Not long after 6am, tired and deflated, I looked down to see my Kane Williamson Steady the Ship hat

