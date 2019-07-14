EDITORIAL

Two resignations dominated the political week and their impact rumbles on.

The UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, found himself smack in the centre of a transatlantic storm. Likely next British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to back Darroch in an ITV debate after the diplomat's cables describing US President Donald Trump as "inept", "incompetent" and "insecure" leaked.

And US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta became the 13th member of the Trump cabinet to quit. He was swamped by his handling as a state US Attorney in 2007 of the notorious case against well-connected billionaire and registered sex-offender

