EDITORIAL:

The initial debates of the US 2020 presidential election offered the first pinpricks of clarity in a messy Democratic primary.

Three scrums-worth of contenders have pushed themselves forward as potential nominees to take on US President Donald Trump. Even with 10 candidates on stage in each of the two NBC-hosted debates, a few stragglers missed out.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden went into the debates with about 30 per cent support in polls; senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders rated second and third; Senator Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg were a bit further back.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The quick-fire debate format didn't

Related articles: