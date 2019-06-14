I often think about a guide to puberty (one of many) I read as a teenager. There was a chapter that aimed to utterly destroy any fantasy that your celebrity crush would ever return your feelings.

The case study was a young girl with a raging crush on Andre Agassi. "Even though Alice has feelings for Andre Agassi, she must accept that he will never know of her existence," I remember reading. "And even if she does meet Andre Agassi, the probability of him falling in love with Alice is very small, probably zero." There was a photo of Agassi,

Related articles: