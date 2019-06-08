The previous week has been one of extremes, while the good people receiving medals for genuinely caring or doing something positive were totally overshadowed by the childish bullies in Parliament on the eve of the Budget announcement. If the Opposition were truly genuine about the state of the nation, then why did they leave it for nine years, making it so hard for the Government to get some traction, because three terms of neglect makes it so much harder to reverse this trend. Then, to top it all off, they accused the current Government of not achieving targets. Luckily, this

KiwiRail $1b a good start

Public transport push a joke

Related articles:

Changing gun laws

Doomsayers look for worst

Healthy work habits