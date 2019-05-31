COMMENT:

The recent spate of elections around the world have displaced the tea leaves and disturbed those who thought they could read them. But disruption is not all bad: out of chaos comes order. Sometimes. Challenges to the political status quo have emerged in numerous instances.

Start with New Zealand. MMP took another critical hit after the last election. Those seduced, yet again, by Winston Peters, believing New Zealand First would coalesce with National, were dissatisfied to say the least. It's not Peters who should be blamed, but those whose expectations bypassed reality.

Was this a disruption? As much as it matters, yes. There is no written constitution, there are no rules as to how the game is played, as in the US. But to suggest that the smallest player gets to choose the direction the country travels is undemocratic, is an understatement.

Following the 2016 US presidential election, there has been shrieking from the losing side, regarding the "Electoral College". On five occasions only, those Presidents elected have been victorious courtesy of the Electoral College, while losing the popular vote.

America is a constitutional republic, not a direct democracy. The Electoral College was written into the constitution to protect the smaller states, the rights of minorities and prevent "mobocracy". It is a brilliant system with only one weakness; it works only as long as the constitution is adhered to by those charged with its protection.

The 'brilliant' US voting system saw Donald Trump elected president despite losing the popular vote. Photo / getty images

There is ample evidence that mischief is afoot, on multiple fronts. Recent events, involving the FBI, the Department of Justice, and other government agencies, bear witness to this. Just wait until the full story is exposed.

Is democracy in crisis? It's not difficult to find commentary suggesting it is. In 1974 there were only 29 countries with populations greater than one million that were democracies. Twenty years later, it was 77, increasing to 86 by 2006. According to Freedom House, today only just over half the world's largest states are democracies.

Britain is experiencing its own democratic crisis. It's known as Brexit, and British democracy is being challenged. What else would you call it when the ruling classes are denying the fulfillment of a democratic vote, simply because they have a differing opinion? The implications for the future are threatening and before you utter a "don't be ridiculous", ponder the precedent being set and its effect on confidence and faith in the system.

Across the Channel, France has been in perpetual crisis, tempered by occasional exhaustion. And it is challenging to believe that Portugal and Greece became democratised only in 1974, and Spain in 1978. All three are major holiday destinations for happy campers who have little or no idea of the dictatorships these countries existed under, until the day before yesterday... historically speaking.

Over the past few days I have asked some people when and where the first secret ballot was conducted. Various guesses but no right answer and all were surprised. Introduced in Victoria and South Australia in 1856 and known universally as the Australian ballot, it was that country's contribution to democracy. New Zealand followed in 1871, the UK in1872.

Student protests against climate change were 'flagrant brainwashing and child abuse'. Photo / Peter Meecham

Since then we have mostly followed a path of growth in knowledge and economic development, resulting in ever-increasing living standards, but most importantly in freedom. Liberty if you prefer.

Personal freedom survives and thrives in democracy. But having reached a particular level of democracy and freedom, and resultant wealth, there is always an attraction to egalitarianism, collectivism, socialism and redistribution of wealth.

There is a point at which some expect things to remain permanent; physical and psychological comfort, whether by our own efforts or "right of entitlement". It is a point at which, long-term, nothing good will come. In part we have reached that point. We take our freedom and democracy for granted because we've known nothing else.

We have deserted the teaching of important basic principles in education and replaced them with rights and propaganda. Then encouraged children on to the streets to display what they don't know. And during class time. Hylton LeGrice said in a letter to the Herald this week, there is "nothing less than flagrant brainwashing and child abuse". Give him the letter of the week award.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has annouced she is quitting over the Brexit fiasco. Photo / AP

In 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin wrote in part, that the new form of government they had decided on, "can only end in despotism as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other".

A few decades later Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story explained that a constitution, by itself, cannot secure a republic. Nor can the reliance on rulers and statesmen alone. The citizenry must be alert and resolute and ensure that those who hold high office uphold the rules of governance.

As New Zealand inevitably confronts change, those words should remain paramount.

For me, freedom first. Actually a good name for a new party. Eh Winston!