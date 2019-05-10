Letter of the week: Brian Main, Hamilton

Much has been written about the recent UN Report which predicts massive plant and animal extinctions, and its effect on life on earth.

I put it to you, that the world population explosion - a reality that everyone seems to be ignoring - should be of far greater concern.

The world human population is accelerating at an unsustainable rate, doubling over the last 40 years to approximately 7.7 billion.

Reliable scientific research, based upon the earth's limited availability of freshwater, and its maximum capacity to produce food, is estimated to fall short at a population of 10 billion humans. One does not have to be genius to predict the chaos, death and misery that will ensue as that number of people approaches.

By then, a small elite hope to be alive and well living on a planet, yet to be discovered.

Diabetes causes

Health Minister David Clark is saying that too many New Zealanders are suffering amputations. Yes, maybe there is a certain level of under-resourcing (as in podiatrist to population ratio) contributing to this statistic, but where do we find mention of a huge government campaign alerting us to the actual causes of this crippling disease? How often do we see newspaper ads or tv-commercials, alerting us to minimise the intake of carb- and sugar-laden products, which really have no place in today's modern society? We just do not burn off these foods and beverages by sitting in front of a screen or on the couch!

The government could get off its backside too, and start increasing taxes on sugar-laden foods, while at the same time lessening taxes on healthier options, like nuts, fruits and vegetables.

What is the Health Minister waiting for? Higher diabetic rates in New Zealand?

René Blezer, Taupō

Climate change

It has been suggested we stop using fossil fuels and change to electric-powered cars. Should this happen quite quickly there is no hope of providing the amount of electricity required to keep the cars going. Much more electricity would need to be generated. The Green Party won't allow any more hydro dams to be built or any atomic power generation. How will power be generated - coal and gas maybe? This will defeat the idea.

David Rainey, East Tāmaki

Auckland Mayor

Could it be time for Rodney Hide to stand for Mayor on the platform he will transform the Auckland Council and CCO's back into a body that can deliver all the benefits he promised that a Super City's economies of scale would bring to the ratepayers upon amalgamation? He would need to team up with someone with the commercial abilities of a Michael Stiassny to achieve this! Here is the opportunity for redemption and glory!

Murray Waterson, Beach Haven

Government action

Further to the Government's latest climate-change-killing intentions, I recommend that all those not totally engulfed by religious fervour about the subject read the book The Climate Casino by William Nordhaus. The author was last year's co-recipient of the Nobel prize for Economics for his work on the economics of climate change, so it can be assumed that he does know a bit about the matter. What arises from his book is essentially that the only thing "settled" is that climate is changing. The risks and effects are very much "unsettled", and the chances of unintended consequences are significant. Question arising: what risk assessment has the Government done to ensure that it's actions will not have unintended detrimental consequences to the country?

G N Kendall, Rothesay Bay

Israel Folau

Israel Folau has not been found guilty for having said what he said, as such, but instead for having stood on the roof of a company-supplied car, parked on its front steps, dressed in its uniform, using its microphone, hooked into the company's state of the art loud-speaker system, to deliver the sales message of another firm.

M Evans, Tāmaki

No junk mail

Lip service. That's all it is - our concern for our dying planet. It feels like no one on the ground really believes it.

Just one tiny example, among many, to support my misgivings: my newly minted "No Junk Mail" sign was "stolen" off my letterbox. Next thing, my letterbox is regularly stuffed with brochures and fliers.

Why on earth, when the UN reports that species are becoming extinct because of rampant deforestation, are people allowed to cut down trees for unwanted, unsolicited advertising material? It's recycled paper, you say. Well, where does it come from in the stage before recycling? And how much energy is used for the recycling process?

The tide isn't turning on our dreadful waste of resources because the tide is stuck with junk.

Elly Inta, Henderson

Public input

Auckland Transport has missed a significant stage of consultation at St Heliers. At both Otahuhu and Manurewa, AT asked what people thought before any design work took place. A report followed (will follow at Manurewa) which shows how AT thinking has been amended as a result of this consultation before beginning design work.

St Heliers and Mission Bay, on the other hand, have been presented with a fully developed scheme without the opportunity for any prior input.

Auckland Transport has assessed St Heliers as being among the 10 most dangerous places in New Zealand - not just Auckland. Chair Lester Levy has called for a peer review of that conclusion. The proposal appears to have been made public without the peer review being concluded.

Auckland Transport engaged no retail planning specialists to determine whether the removal of 40 car parks would have any detrimental effect on the Village.

AT constantly claims that we have no expertise in traffic issues and so, should listen to them as they are the experts. AT has no expertise in retail planning but has determined, without advice, that the car parks are not important.

Maybe that's why there has been such an outcry at St Heliers?

George Richardson, St Heliers

Cannabis use

I think if cannabis is treated the same as alcohol, all should be good. An age limit on it's use, no usage in public places, and nil use by drivers. The police already have the tech to test drivers for cannabis usage. Workers would have the same rules as for alcohol, people don't turn up for work drunk, so why should they turn up stoned?

Stuart McMonagle, Greenhithe

A quick word

If a product (avocados) is in short supply isn't it better for them to be sold out at a reasonable price than sitting and rotting on supermarket shelves because no one will pay the crazy high price for them?

Julie Pearce, Matamata

Here we go again, religion causing dissent and hatred between people. Is it too much to hope that it's all about some imaginary guy in the sky?

David Tolmie, Mt Eden

With the Sussex's naming their son Archie, does that mean any future daughters are going to be called Betty and Veronica?

John Capener, Kawerau

The United Nations report says one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. Seems there is no worry with regard to royal babies, which arrive on earth with monotonous regularity

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill

Flood plains are created by floods. People should be free to build houses beside picturesque rivers but they must put up with the occasional flood.

Viv Forbes, Qld, Australia

Yes, let's legalise marijuana. Get the users out of the courts and onto the roads. The road toll isn't high enough.

Graham Fleetwood, Mellons Bay

Shortages of oncologists, gastroenterologists, anaesthetists, physicists," and more, are in 2019 blamed for "hundreds dying on hospital waiting lists". All totally caused by the shortage since 1965 of science teachers. Connect the dots.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula

So the government is considering a subsidy (or bribe) to entice more people to buy electric vehicles. Where will this money come from? Watch this space for a ramp up of yet more direct tax on the long-suffering taxpayer.

A J Petersen, Kawerau